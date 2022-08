TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chances for Monsoon activity will increase slightly around Southern Arizona today.

Isolated thunderstorms are most likely to impact several communities just south and east of Tucson in the late afternoon. Storms are expected to clear by early evening.

Highs will be at or just under 100°. Overnight lows will remain in 60s and 70s.

