Rain chances by mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see partly cloudy skies through the week.

Dry weather, passing clouds, and temperatures near or above average to start the work week. Temperatures will drop by mid week because of a passing weather system that will bring gusty winds and a decent chance of showers come Wednesday and possibly this coming weekend.

Tucson will reach a high of 76 today, Sierra Vista 71.