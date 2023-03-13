Rain chances by mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see partly cloudy skies through the week.
Dry weather, passing clouds, and temperatures near or above average to start the work week. Temperatures will drop by mid week because of a passing weather system that will bring gusty winds and a decent chance of showers come Wednesday and possibly this coming weekend.
Tucson will reach a high of 76 today, Sierra Vista 71.
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.