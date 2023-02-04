Watch Now
Wonderful weekend weather on the way

Posted at 7:42 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 21:42:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend is upon us and will bring lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for us to enjoy.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and the wind will be light to make for great conditions for just about anything you would like to do outside.

The spring-like weather won't last long because another system arrives Monday and will bring breezy, cooler weather back to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and remind us that winter still has a firm grip on our weather pattern.

For now, get outside and enjoy the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

