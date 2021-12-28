Winter weather returns to southern Arizona to finish the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wintry weather pattern will settle over the Southwest to finish the year.

Periods of rain and snow will occur through the end of the week with the best chance of rain arriving on Friday.

Tuesday, Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the White Mountains where up to a foot of new snow will fall through Wednesday morning.

In the lower elevations. we'll see between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, some areas may pick up over an inch of rain with nearly 2-feet of snow possible in some mountain locations above 7,500'.

The skies will clear Saturday night and leave behind sub-freezing temperatures for Sunday morning when lows will drop into the upper 20s in the Tucson metro area.

Winter has arrived!

