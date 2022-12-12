LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather continues across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's not over yet!

We will see another round of showers later today and likely lingering, off and on, through tonight.

As snow levels continue to drop, we could see 0.5 -2" of snow in some valley floors, and as much as 16" above 6,000'.

The Winter Storm Warning continues through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

Some of the coldest temps of the season are expected this week, with a few areas seeing sub-freezing temps by Wednesday morning.

Light dustings of snow have already been reported in Corona de Tucson, Vail and Oracle.

More snow near Vail

Make sure to cover the plants and pipes, and protect the pets and people!

Meteorologist April Madison

RELATED KGUN 9 TEAM WEATHER COVERAGE



Snow in Corona de Tucson

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

