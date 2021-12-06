Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Winter storm will bring showers and chilly temperatures by the end of the week

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN9
FF9W6GlVUAAm5LG.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 18:55:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain mild, but a few degrees cooler the next few days. A weak system pushing through will bring a few clouds and breezes as well.

Then attention turns to our first storm system of the winter season. This looks to drop down from the north Thursday into Friday.

We'll have some showers in southern Arizona along with mountain snow. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for highs in Tucson with some parts of the outer metro area near freezing Saturday morning.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018