Winter storm will bring showers and chilly temperatures by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain mild, but a few degrees cooler the next few days. A weak system pushing through will bring a few clouds and breezes as well.

Then attention turns to our first storm system of the winter season. This looks to drop down from the north Thursday into Friday.

We'll have some showers in southern Arizona along with mountain snow. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for highs in Tucson with some parts of the outer metro area near freezing Saturday morning.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

