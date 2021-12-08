Winter storm heading to Tucson by Friday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have a couple more pleasant day before a system heads in Thursday night into Friday.

Fasten down any outside decorations. Winds will be strong on Thursday ahead of the storm.

The cold front blows through overnight into Friday morning. Showers look likely and cold temperatures look to be a certainty.

Highs will be in the 50s/low 60s in Tucson Friday followed by a cold Saturday morning in the mid-30s. Colder spots along washes and on the outskirts of the metro area will dip to freezing.

Areas south and east will be below freezing Saturday morning. Make sure to take care of your pets, pipes, plants and people!

Brian Brennan

