TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning snow showers are gradually moving east of our area, but we could see some wrap around snow and rain mix through 9 AM.

SNOW REPORTS:

Benson: 4-5"

Vail: 3-4"

Oro Valley: Up to 3"

Tucson area: 1-2"

Very cold and breezy today, with a little warm up Friday. Much warmer for the weekend.

Highs will climb back to the 70s Saturday through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

