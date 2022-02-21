Winter storm bringing lower elevation snow near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy to gusty winds the next couple of days as a winter system moves closer to the area.

Wednesday looks like a pretty wet day in Tucson while Mount Lemmon picks up more than 6 inches of snow.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning there could be light snow accumulations for the higher valleys south and east of Tucson.

Models are even showing dustings possible for higher spots around the metro area like Vail. .5 to 1 inch possible for Catalina and Oracle. Some snowflakes mixing into the rain showers could be possible in the foothills also. Wednesday and Thursday are looking chilly with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to low-30s.

A lot can change over the next couple of days, and any changes to the timing or track of the storm will make a big difference.

Stay tuned for forecast updates!

Brian Brennan

