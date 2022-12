TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for Monday morning until Tuesday morning.

Areas above 4,000 ft. are affected, but areas above 7,000 ft. are the most impacted— these regions could possibly get 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Tucson will have high temps in the 50s and 60s throughout the week and Sierra Vista will have high temps in the 40s and 50s.

