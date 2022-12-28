Watch Now
Winter-like weather returns to southern Arizona

Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 20:53:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big changes are heading our way as a storm system dives into the Southwest.

Rain, mountain snow and much cooler air are all going to be with us to finish the week.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for elevations above 7,500' where up to 10" of snow could fall.

An cooler, unsettled weather pattern will continue through New Year's weekend and into the middle of next week.

Having some rain and mountain snow is a good way to finish the year!

Cuyler Diggs

