Winter-like weather moves east and opens the door for spring-like weather to make a comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest winter-like storm is moving east and will allow some beautiful spring-like weather to return to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

Plenty of sunshine will help high temperatures climb back into the 70s after some chilly morning lows that drop into the 40s through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, highs will climb back into the low to mid-80s by the weekend as high pressure returns to the Southwest.

Dry conditions are expected to remain in the forecast through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

This would be a great time to make some outdoor plans!

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

