Windy with a slight chance for rain today, then much colder air arrives

Hard Freeze Warnings
Posted at 6:11 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 08:13:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and breezy today, with a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers, mainly after 11 AM.

Only a 20% chance for rain in Tucson, with little accumulation expected.

Gusty westerly winds will pick up this afternoon, then again on Friday.

Much colder air arrives for the second half of the week.

A Freeze and Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for much of southern Arizona from 11 PM tonight to 9 AM Thursday morning.

We'll see warmer air return for the weekend.

April Madison

