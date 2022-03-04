Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Windy weather with possible blowing dust

Windy weather and blowing dust as passing systems bring colder air for the weekend.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 10:11:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy weather today with possible blowing dust. A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect from 10 AM - 7 PM today.

There may be some slight chance of showers just north of Tucson, but better chances will be in the Phoenix area.

Today will be much cooler than yesterday with a high in the low 70s. Saturday will be a little breezy with another system passing to our north.

Colder air moves in for a chilly Sunday. High temperatures in Tucson will only be in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend,

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018