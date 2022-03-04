Windy weather with possible blowing dust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy weather today with possible blowing dust. A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect from 10 AM - 7 PM today.

There may be some slight chance of showers just north of Tucson, but better chances will be in the Phoenix area.

Today will be much cooler than yesterday with a high in the low 70s. Saturday will be a little breezy with another system passing to our north.

Colder air moves in for a chilly Sunday. High temperatures in Tucson will only be in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend,

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

