Windy, warm, and dry conditions continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy, dry, and warm weather continues.

Strong southwesterly winds will pick up today, along with a few degrees of cooling.

After yesterday's record high of 100°, Tucson will go back to the low 90s today, albeit still 5-9° above average.

With the strong winds returning today through Thursday, fire weather advisories could get issued for areas mainly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will briefly drop to seasonal norms Friday, then back to the low 90s for the weekend.

April Madison

