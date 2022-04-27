Watch
Windy, warm, and dry conditions continue

More fire weather concerns
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 09:17:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy, dry, and warm weather continues.

Strong southwesterly winds will pick up today, along with a few degrees of cooling.

After yesterday's record high of 100°, Tucson will go back to the low 90s today, albeit still 5-9° above average.

With the strong winds returning today through Thursday, fire weather advisories could get issued for areas mainly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will briefly drop to seasonal norms Friday, then back to the low 90s for the weekend.

April Madison

