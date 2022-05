TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong southwest winds will pick up again today, bringing critical fire weather and dust concerns.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for eastern and southern Arizona from 10 AM to 8 PM. Be fire wise!

Breezy, but slightly less wind for the weekend as highs drop back to seasonal norms today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will cool to near normal this weekend then increase again next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

