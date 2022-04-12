Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Windy, dusty, and cooler as a weather system brushes to our north

Windy and cooler today
Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 09:14:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday, but much cooler this afternoon.

Highs will drop 10-15° today and tomorrow. The next two mornings will also be much cooler.

Southwest winds will be strong again today, but subsiding through Wednesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING and BLOWING DUST ADVISORY has been issued for areas east of Tucson from 11 AM to 7 PM.

After a few unseasonably cool mornings, expect a warming trend the second half of the week with some breeziness at times.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018