Windy, dusty, and cooler as a weather system brushes to our north

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday, but much cooler this afternoon.

Highs will drop 10-15° today and tomorrow. The next two mornings will also be much cooler.

Southwest winds will be strong again today, but subsiding through Wednesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING and BLOWING DUST ADVISORY has been issued for areas east of Tucson from 11 AM to 7 PM.

After a few unseasonably cool mornings, expect a warming trend the second half of the week with some breeziness at times.

April Madison

