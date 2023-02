TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds and patchy blowing dust can be expected throughout today and tonight.

East winds will pick up between 15 and 30 mph, gusting up to 45 and 50 mph in some places.

Clouds will increase later today and highs will warm through Saturday.

A pair of storm systems will impact the region next week, with cooler air, gusty winds and periods of valley rain

and mountain snow.

Meteorologist April Madison

