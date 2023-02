TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong southeasterly winds will gust up to 40 mph in some areas across southeast Arizona today.

This will be accompanied by some passing clouds and warmer temps.

High pressure will push highs up 5-15° above average by Sunday.

Another weather system will bring more wind and cooler temps again early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

