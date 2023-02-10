Windy and warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will increase out of the east today, with some areas expecting wind gusts 40-50 mph.

Expect similar temperatures as yesterday, then low to mid 70s for the weekend with breezy winds and increasing clouds.

A storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday bringing a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

After a brief break on Tuesday, another storm system will enter the region reinforcing the colder air and

bringing a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

