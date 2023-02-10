Watch Now
Windy and warmer for the weekend

Two back to back systems arrive next week
Two storms bringing colder air and a chance for showers next week
Posted at 5:15 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 08:08:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will increase out of the east today, with some areas expecting wind gusts 40-50 mph.

Expect similar temperatures as yesterday, then low to mid 70s for the weekend with breezy winds and increasing clouds.

A storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday bringing a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

After a brief break on Tuesday, another storm system will enter the region reinforcing the colder air and
bringing a chance of more precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday. 

Meteorologist April Madison

