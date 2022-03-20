Winds, showers and cooler weather on the way this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weather system will be turning down the temperature tomorrow and Monday.

Gusty winds will make for elevated fire weather concerns south and east of Tucson Sunday. There is a Red Flag Warning for that area tomorrow.

The system will bring isolated to scattered showers. Best chances will be north and east of Tucson. Rainfall amounts will be light, but some rumbles of thunder are possible. A couple inches of snow may accumulate in the mountains above 7500 feet.

Breezy conditions continue Monday with high temperatures only in the upper-60s in Tucson.

The following days will have a warming trend and dry conditions. Tucson will be pushing 90 by the weekend.

Enjoy your weekend,

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

