TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The next few mornings will continue to be chilly, but above freezing in Tucson.

Sunday will be a very nice day hitting a high near 70 before a dry system moves through bringing up the winds Sunday night and Monday.

Temperatures begin to climb with above average high temperatures well into the 70s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will be closer to normal in the low 40s.

Brian Brennan

