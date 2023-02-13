Watch Now
Winds of Change: Cold, rain and snow starting Monday

Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 19:54:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing the winds of change pick up across Southern Arizona this Super Bowl Sunday. Gusty conditions for the rest of the day after sunshine and warm daytime highs well into the 70s.

But colder air is on the way. On Monday, we'll see chances for several inches of snow in the mountains—even accumulations below 5,000 feet. The valleys will see scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs barely reaching the mid-50s across Tucson metro.

We'll see a lull on Tuesday before another winter storm arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing more chances for rain and mountain snow. A third storm arrives late next weekend.

