Wind settles down and temperatures cool down

Posted at 8:42 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 22:42:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A much cooler weather pattern is returning to southern Arizona and will have us feeling a winter chill by the end of the weekend.

Highs will only climb into the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s as we head into next week.

We won't see any rain or snow because moisture will be limited and remain over central and northern Arizona.

Even though winter isn't giving up easy, slightly warmer temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

For now, keep some of your winter clothes nearby!

Cuyler Diggs

