Wind, rain and cooler temperatures arrive for Christmas Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Christmas Eve arrives, we will find ourselves back on the storm track as a series of systems make their way across the Southwest over the next several days.

Friday morning will bring clouds, gusty wind, rain and cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for areas south and southeast of Tucson where some wind gusts could exceed 50 mph throughout Cochise County.

Rain will arrive and could drop as much as a half-inch on the metro area with higher amounts to the north of Tucson.

Unsettled weather will remain over the region through the holiday weekend and into next week.

Next week, colder air will arrive a bring a chance of mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

Time to get the winter wardrobe ready to wear, again!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

