Wind gusts stick around today, warmer temps return Wednesday, and rain chances are delayed to the end of the week

Gusty, then warmer
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see some calming in our wind today, but the wind gusts will likely stick around through much of the day.

Less wind Wednesday as warmer temps move in.

Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday, as our rain chances have been delayed once again.

A few nearby weather systems will result is some light showers, at times, Friday into Saturday.

Highs will cool back to seasonal 60s for the weekend.

