Wind for the weekend followed by rain next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Relatively nice weather will take us through the weekend, but a cold front to our east will bring some gusty wind from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s through the beginning of the week and spring officially begins Monday afternoon.

Some big changes will have us feeling a little more like winter by the middle of the week as another storm system moves into the Southwest along with wind, chilly air, rain and mountain snow.

The best chance of rain will occur from Tuesday night through Wednesday night and, during that time, snow levels will drop down to 7,000'.

By Wednesday, highs drop into the lower 60s and we'll remain in the 60s through the end of the week.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

