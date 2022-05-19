Wind and wildfire danger increases as we work our way to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather is showing some signs of a few changes as we get closer to the end of the week.

Temperatures won't vary much but the wind will increase as an area of low pressure impacts the area.

By Friday, gusty wind will combine with low humidity to create more critical wildfire danger.

Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for most of the state, including all of southeastern Arizona, where wind gusts will go as high as 40 mph.

Blowing dust will also be a concern because of our recent dry conditions.

Let's all be extra safe over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

