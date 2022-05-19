Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Wind and wildfire danger increases as we work our way to the weekend

Wind and wildfire danger increases as we work our way to the weekend
Posted at 8:15 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 23:15:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather is showing some signs of a few changes as we get closer to the end of the week.

Temperatures won't vary much but the wind will increase as an area of low pressure impacts the area.

By Friday, gusty wind will combine with low humidity to create more critical wildfire danger.

Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for most of the state, including all of southeastern Arizona, where wind gusts will go as high as 40 mph.

Blowing dust will also be a concern because of our recent dry conditions.

Let's all be extra safe over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018