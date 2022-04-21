Watch
Wildfire danger remains extremely high as dry, windy weather carries through the end of the week

Posted at 7:57 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 22:57:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy, dry weather will continue to bring extreme wildfire danger to southeastern Arizona.

Another storm system will pass north of our area and create wind gusts up to 45 mph by Friday afternoon and Red Flag Warnings have already been posted.

This next system will usher some cooler air across the region and, by Saturday, highs will only climb into the upper 70s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s.

The good is that less wind is expected for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Let's all do our part to prevent wildfires!

