Wildfire danger remains extremely high as dry, windy weather carries through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Windy, dry weather will continue to bring extreme wildfire danger to southeastern Arizona.

Another storm system will pass north of our area and create wind gusts up to 45 mph by Friday afternoon and Red Flag Warnings have already been posted.

This next system will usher some cooler air across the region and, by Saturday, highs will only climb into the upper 70s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s.

The good is that less wind is expected for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Let's all do our part to prevent wildfires!

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

