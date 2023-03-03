Wild winter weather will give way to a nice weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter will finally give southern Arizona a break as the weather pattern starts to transition to a warmer, quieter pattern to finish the week.

The mornings will stay cold as lows drop just below or right at freezing to finish the week and start the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be quite nice and climb back into the lower 70s for the weekend and that trend will carry us into next week.

For now, the storm track will move north and we're expecting dry weather through the middle of next week.

Looks like a good time to make some plans for outside activities!

Cuyler Diggs

