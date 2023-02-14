Wild winter weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wild winter weather has returned to southern Arizona and will stay with us through the middle of the week.

Valentine's Day will be extremely windy as our next system approaches.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph and Wind Advisories have been posted for the lower elevations for Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The wind will usher in another round of cold air, rain and snow that will likely bring a dusting of snow to Tucson early Wednesday.

A hard freeze will occur Thursday morning when temperatures drop into the mid-20s under clear skies.

Our wild weather ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs

