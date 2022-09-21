Widespread showers and storms return today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another active storm day is on tap for most of southern Arizona.

Morning showers will gradually clear through sunrise, then increasing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Today is expected to be more active and widespread, with flash flood potential.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Arizona through late this evening.

Storms will begin to diminish Friday into the weekend, with temps getting back up to near normal for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

