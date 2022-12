TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers will begin to move in this morning, and likely continue through late in

the day.

Temps will fall to the 50s as the rain arrives, with a winter weather advisory over the mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Until 6PM above 7500', with 6-10" of snow possible.

This weather pattern will linger into Thursday, then we'll see a break Friday and Saturday before the next system arrives for New Years.

Meteorologist April Madison

