Wetter weather pattern will last until the end of the year

Showers move through for the holdiay weekend and another round of unsettled weather moves through before New Year's.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Dec 22, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but it is looking like a pattern change starts Friday and lasts through New Year's.

We'll be dry, warm and cloudy with winds picking up Thursday. First round of showers moves in Friday with scattered showers Christmas Day.

Another round of unsettled weather is expected next week with mountain snow and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

