Wetter weather pattern will last until the end of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but it is looking like a pattern change starts Friday and lasts through New Year's.

We'll be dry, warm and cloudy with winds picking up Thursday. First round of showers moves in Friday with scattered showers Christmas Day.

Another round of unsettled weather is expected next week with mountain snow and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

