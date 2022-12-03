Watch Now
Wet weekend on tap for Southern Arizona

Rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday
Posted at 5:43 PM, Dec 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday has been a warm day, with generally quiet winds and increasing clouds. We'll see overnight lows mainly in the 40s tonight across Southern Arizona as a rainy weekend begins.

Moisture begins to stream into our area Saturday morning, with a consistent rain expected thereafter. We are expecting a mix of light showers as well as moderate rain, enough to create running water in washes and low-lying areas.

Rain chances are also expected Sunday before tapering off heading into Monday. As far as weekend totals, valleys will likely see between half an inch to an inch of rain, while mountain areas could see 2 to 3 inches, or more.

