Weekend warm-up ahead for Southern Arizona

11.4.22 forecast
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 20:51:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After rain moved through Southern Arizona on Thursday, we have cold air greeting us as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows tonight will reach the 30s across much of the area, with some spots dipping into the 20s.

On Saturday we begin a nice warming trend, bringing temperatures back into the 70s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Warmer weather continues Sunday as we rise back into the low-80s, with early mornings staying in the 40s.

We begin next week with similar conditions before a system passes through on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures once again along with stronger winds and rain chances.

