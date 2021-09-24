Watch
Weekend rain chances and highs in the 80s

Rain chances and cooler air
Posted at 6:10 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 09:10:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start this Friday, with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a slight 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Chances for showers and storms will continue into early next week as a pair of systems impact the area.

High temperatures will remain at or a few degrees below normal.

Enjoy this Monsoon 2021 finale!

April Madison

