Weekend rain chances and highs in the 80s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start this Friday, with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a slight 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Chances for showers and storms will continue into early next week as a pair of systems impact the area.
High temperatures will remain at or a few degrees below normal.
Enjoy this Monsoon 2021 finale!
April Madison
