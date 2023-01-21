Watch Now
Weekend freeze ahead for Southern Arizona

Hard Freeze Warning in effect Saturday and Sunday morning
Hard Freeze Warning 1.20-1.22
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:50:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're in for a chilly weekend ahead with a Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday morning.

Early morning lows will drop below 30 degrees for most of Southern Arizona. Protect pets, plants, pipes and people! Highs will only reach the 50s and low 60s this weekend.

Another round of cold air hits the area Monday and into Tuesday morning, with similar overnight freeze concerns expected. Early next week highs will stay in the 40s and 50s.

We'll start a gradual warm-up by the middle of next week, with dry conditions expected over the next seven days.

