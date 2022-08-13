Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon.

We're expecting a similar day both Saturday and Sunday, with highs at or slighly below average in the mid to upper-90s and daily thunderstorm chances, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Our monsoon pattern stays stable heading into next week, with high pressure over the Rockies and plenty of moisture swinging up through Southern Arizona. There's a chance for more widespread thunderstorms and flooding concerns by the middle of next week.

