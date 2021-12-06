Watch
Weather pattern starts to shift with showers, mountain snow, and 60s at the end of the week

60s and shower chances by the end of the week.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 20:32:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temps bounce up a bit Monday before our weather pattern starts to change.

A weak system approaches our area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a chance of showers to the White Mountains but only a few clouds in our area.

Temperatures will nudge down a few degrees midweek, but it will still be warmer than normal for December.

Computer models are in fairly good agreement a trough of low pressure moves in Thursday through Saturday. This will bring Tucson a chance for showers and temperatures in the 60s for highs and possibly upper 30s for lows. Depending on the track and speed of the system coming in we should get a decent mountain snowfall also. Stay tuned as a lot can change between now and the end of the week!

Brian Brennan

