We will be lucky to have some really nice weather for St. Patrick's Day, but more changes are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several temperature swings will be felt across southern Arizona over the next several days as we get closer to the official start of spring.

St. Patrick's Day will be filled with plenty o' sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Warmer temperatures arrive for the end of the week, but another cold front arrives Sunday.

This cold front will bring windy, cooler conditions back to southern Arizona along with high wildfire danger.

A few showers will be possible Sunday evening into Monday morning, but there won't be enough rain suppress the high wildfire danger.

After a cool start to the week, highs will climb back into the lower 80s by the middle of next week.

Buckle up for a wild weather ride over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

