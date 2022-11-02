We transition to much colder weather by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big shift in the weather is underway and will have us feeling more like winter by the end of the week.

Initially, an increase in clouds and gusty wind will impact southeastern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday.

This system won't contain much moisture, but we will see a few light rain showers and some light snow will fall above 4,000'.

Most snow will fall above 7,000' where 1 to 3" of accumulation will be possible across southeastern Arizona, but 3 - 6" will be possible in the White Mountains.

The biggest impact will be the significant drop in temperatures that will have our highs plummeting into the upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s to finish the week.

Plan accordingly for winter-like temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

