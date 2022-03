TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Let the roller coaster begin!

Highs will soar to the low 80s today, 90s Friday and Saturday, then drop to the 60s by Tuesday of next week.

Tucson will likely hit it's first 90 degree day tomorrow, then 93° by Saturday.

A weather system will impact the region early next week, bringing gusty winds, cooler daytime temperatures, and a chance of precipitation for Southeast Arizona.

