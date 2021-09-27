Watch
We could see a little more rain before we say goodbye to Monsoon 2021

Rain chances and cooler air
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 09:21:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and storms possible today, along with highs in the low 80s.

Another weather system will develop over the region later in the work week for a chance of additional showers and storms.

Afternoon temperatures will remain cooler than average thanks to these two storm systems.

Fall is in the air as we get ready to say goodbye to Monsoon 2021.

April Madison

