We could see a little more rain before we say goodbye to Monsoon 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and storms possible today, along with highs in the low 80s.
Another weather system will develop over the region later in the work week for a chance of additional showers and storms.
Afternoon temperatures will remain cooler than average thanks to these two storm systems.
Fall is in the air as we get ready to say goodbye to Monsoon 2021.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter