Warming up for the remainder of the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm system over New Mexico will move east and open the door for some warmer air to return to southeastern Arizona for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s with overnight lows recovering back into the lower 40s by the end of the weekend.

We'll see a pretty nice weather trend to finish the month of November.

A system will brush the area early in the week, but only bring some breezy conditions along with slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

Make sure to get outside over the next couple of days and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

