Warming up ahead of another chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice weather continues as high pressure strengthens over southern Arizona.

Other than a few high clouds, we'll take a fairly quiet weather pattern into the beginning of the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s ahead of another low pressure system that is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

This next system will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms to most of Arizona along with highs in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will clear and high temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s.

Comfortable overnight lows will remain with us through the week with morning temperatures falling into the upper 50s by the weekend.

The weather is offering a little something for everyone's tastes!

Cuyler Diggs

