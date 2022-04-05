Warming trend starts today
Going up a handful of degrees before 90s arrive.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 09:32:12-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday. Gusty winds expected especially east of Tucson today.
90s are soon to follow with mid-90s Friday and Saturday.
Much cooler temperatures look to be on the way next week.
Happy Tuesday!
Brian Brennan
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.