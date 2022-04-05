Watch
Warming trend starts today

Going up a handful of degrees before 90s arrive.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 09:32:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday. Gusty winds expected especially east of Tucson today.

90s are soon to follow with mid-90s Friday and Saturday.

Much cooler temperatures look to be on the way next week.

Happy Tuesday!

Brian Brennan

