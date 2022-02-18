Warming trend for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures starting out near freezing for many areas in Tucson this morning.

We thaw out quickly today. Temperatures hit around 70 for highs.

The weekend looks very nice with upper 70s expected.

Showers are back in the forecast for next week. It looks like we could see another round of showers around Wednesday. This should mean a few inches of snow for the mountains and snow levels could also make it down to the higher valley south and east of Tucson.

Brian Brennan

