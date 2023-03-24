Watch Now
Warming trend arrives early next week

Cool temperatures carry through the weekend
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 20:52:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our cool spring weather pattern will continue all the way through the weekend and overnight lows will have us feeling more like winter.

Highs will climb into the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s, so keep those jackets handy.

Dry weather will remain with us through the middle of next week and temperatures will climb early next week.

Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s before another windy cool down arrives later in the week.

Our ever-changing weather pattern continues!

Cuyler Diggs

