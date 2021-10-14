Warming temps over the next few days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, but not quite as cold as Wednesday.

A warming trend is expected into the weekend, along with dry conditions.

Highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s today, 80s Friday, then near or at 90° by Sunday.

Temperatures will then level out in the low to mid 80s by early next week.

April Madison

