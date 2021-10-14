Warming temps over the next few days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, but not quite as cold as Wednesday.
A warming trend is expected into the weekend, along with dry conditions.
Highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s today, 80s Friday, then near or at 90° by Sunday.
Temperatures will then level out in the low to mid 80s by early next week.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter